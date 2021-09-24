Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 53,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,977. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

