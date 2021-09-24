Diligent Investors LLC Sells 366 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 147,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

