Diligent Investors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $197,552,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

MS traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $103.23. The company had a trading volume of 202,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,119,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.