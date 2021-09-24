Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$119.00 at Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$97.00 to C$119.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCBO. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.55.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded down C$1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$105.73. 53,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,439. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$117.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.