Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. 19,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

