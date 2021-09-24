Dora Factory Price Hits $7.11 on Top Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 12% against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $21.11 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $7.11 or 0.00017176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00123990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.