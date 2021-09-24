Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $507.50

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 507.50 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.57), with a volume of 1249511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490.80 ($6.41).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 425.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 422.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.