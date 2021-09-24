Drep [new] (DREP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.71 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $20.82 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00124219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

