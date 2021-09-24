Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.50 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

