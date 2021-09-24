Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Qualys worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qualys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,049 shares of company stock worth $46,754,752. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

