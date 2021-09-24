Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Cutera worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Cutera to $64.25 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Cutera stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.72 million, a PE ratio of 135.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

