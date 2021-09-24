Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360,820 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 215.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $53.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

