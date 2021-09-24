Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,061 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.6% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 42.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

