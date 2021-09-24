Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Coherus BioSciences worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

