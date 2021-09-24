Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,677 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,677 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.