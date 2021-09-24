Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $136,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,563.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,895 shares of company stock worth $14,372,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

