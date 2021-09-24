Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,304 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 94,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.98. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.