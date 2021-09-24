Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,624 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Western Digital stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

