Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $273.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.56. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.