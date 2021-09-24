Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.28% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after buying an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 262,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

