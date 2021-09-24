Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,590 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 271,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,602,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 47.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $260.98 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $272.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.