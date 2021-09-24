Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 37,110 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 91.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,110 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Square by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.18.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,165 shares of company stock worth $123,476,188. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock opened at $266.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

