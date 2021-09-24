Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,035.74

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,035.74 ($13.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,133 ($14.80). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,110 ($14.50), with a volume of 356,723 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,053.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,035.74. The company has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

