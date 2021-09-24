Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Takes Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 208,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,768,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. 73,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,985. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19.

