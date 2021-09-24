Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.80. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 1,026 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $325.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Ellomay Capital worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.