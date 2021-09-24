Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

