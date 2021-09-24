Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,082 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,955 shares of company stock valued at $193,691,190 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,365. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $105.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

