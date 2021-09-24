Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.19. 600,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,685,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $355.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.