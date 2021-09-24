Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.20 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

