Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 36,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,695,041. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

