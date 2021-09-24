Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 80,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $354,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

AAPL stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

