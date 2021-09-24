Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.25

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.25 and last traded at $90.24, with a volume of 704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

