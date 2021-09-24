Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of EFX stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,172. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$782.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.07.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.