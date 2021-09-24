Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ET stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

