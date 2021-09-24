Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Purchased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of Enova International worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $2,602,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enova International alerts:

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,768 shares of company stock valued at $450,003 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $33.81. 927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,252. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.