Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,364 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 92,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

