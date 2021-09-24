Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,326,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

