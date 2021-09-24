Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,054 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.44 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

