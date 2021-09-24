Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,599 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $102.24 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

