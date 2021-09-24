Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

