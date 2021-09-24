EOS Price Tops $3.96 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00009548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,034,970,149 coins and its circulating supply is 958,969,737 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.