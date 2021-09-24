Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 525 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70,287 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 374,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,236,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $196.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.