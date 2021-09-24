Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.68 Million in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

