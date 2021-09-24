Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.10 and its 200 day moving average is $190.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

