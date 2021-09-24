Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 395,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.