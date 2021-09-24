Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.69.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $30,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

