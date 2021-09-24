Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

