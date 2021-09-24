Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 64 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $593.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.03 and its 200-day moving average is $526.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $262.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.63.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

