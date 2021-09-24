Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $874,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

