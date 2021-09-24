Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $923,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lennar by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

